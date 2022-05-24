Transfer news: Phillips a top target for City
Leeds and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 26, has emerged as Manchester City's top summer target as they look to replace outgoing midfielder Fernandinho. (Mail), external
Real Madrid want to sign City forward Raheem Sterling after Kylian Mbappe chose to stay at Paris St-Germain. (Star), external
Meanwhile, Tottenham will challenge north London rivals Arsenal this summer for City forward Gabriel Jesus. (Telegraph - subscription required), external