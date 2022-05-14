Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel reacts to FA Cup final defeat: "Like in the last final, I have no regrets. I told the team I was proud. We were sure we would be competitive and make life difficult for Liverpool. We created a lot of chances.

"We are disappointed and sad but at he same time proud. I was sure we would win today. I have to digest it and keep on going.

"We managed to stay in the match and dug in and got better and better. But everyone is in pain. There is no way you escape this game without pain. We played to the very limit with one of the best teams in the world. We now have two days off and have to prepare. The season is not finished. We have goals to reach. We have proved four times this season we can produce peak performance against Liverpool.

"Liverpool have built this team for many years. They are very consistent and we are in an opposite situation at the moment. The sanctions will not make it easy for us to close it [gap between Chelsea and Liverpool].

"I thought we deserved a bit more. We will keep on fighting. We have a Club World Cup and Uefa Super Cup. We did everything to win these two matches [Carabao Cup + FA Cup]."