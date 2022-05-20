Lawro's predictions: Brentford v Leeds

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

To stay up, Leeds know they need a better result than Burnley manage against Newcastle - but I can't see them getting it.

Jesse Marsch's side kept going last time out and nicked a vital point against Brighton in injury time - but getting anything at all at Brentford is a big ask.

The Bees are in great form and there is no point saying they have got nothing to play for because this is going to be one of the best seasons in their history. Their highest-ever position is fifth in the old First Division, in 1936, and they could still make ninth this year.

The impetus Christian Eriksen has given them since signing in January has been sensational. You would almost give him player of the year, his impact has been that big.

I just fancy Brentford to get goals on Sunday - far more than I do Leeds, even though they won't lack any effort because they play at 200mph anyway.

