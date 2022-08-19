Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is confident England winger Bukayo Saka will sign a new contract extension before the World Cup in Qatar starting in November.

The 20-year-old signed a long-term deal two years ago but his superb form last season means the club is keen to secure his signature on an improved contract.

"I am very confident that we as a club, Bukayo and his family and agent are all aligned," Arteta said. "Now it’s about putting that on a piece of paper.

"I would like that to get done because I don’t want players to be distracted in the season. But these things take time and they have to go through the right process, and I think the process has been really good.”

Meanwhile, Arteta admits some players will be allowed to leave before the transfer window closes, amid speculation striker Nicolas Pepe is a target for Nice while Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Hector Bellerin could head out on loans.

"We discussed that we have a big squad and we’ve made some decisions and allowed some players to leave," the manager added. "Until the end of the window anything is possible with any player.

"I will be totally happy and focused on getting the best out of these players, for sure."