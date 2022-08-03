Dominic Calvert-Lewin will miss Everton's opening Premier League fixture against Chelsea due to a "freak" injury, manager Frank Lampard has confirmed.

Calvert-Lewin, who missed around four months of last season with persistent injury, has damaged his knee and a timeframe on the issue is not yet clear.

"We'll miss him for Chelsea," said Lampard. "He was looking in great physical condition and was training really well. It was a freak injury in training, which does happen."

