Chief executive Andrew McKinlay says Hearts have a season-ticket waiting list of almost 7000 as he explained the motivation behind cutting all clubs' away allocations bar Hibs.

Visiting supports will be limited to around 650 at Tynecastle for Premiership games this season, but Hibs will continue to be given the Roseburn Stand, with a near-3400 capacity.

"We’re very much focused on, as you would expect, our own fans and our home fans," McKinlay told Sky Sports.

"And we’re in a really great position thanks to those fans that we have 15,500 season-ticket holders.

“We actually have a waiting list now of close to 7000. So huge demand from our fans means that we already have a large number of season-ticket holders in the Roseburn Stand, the traditional away section of the ground. Those season tickets apply for every game other than Hibernian.

"We've taken the decision that all teams other than Hibs will get the one section at the end of the stand. And we've come to an agreement with Hibs, which is great, to keep the derby as it should be and to make the atmosphere, which we all think is fantastic."