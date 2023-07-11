The Premier League's best attacking duos
Which attacking partnerships have been the most fruitful in Premier League history?
It is fairly common knowledge Tottenham's Harry Kane and Son Heung-min lead the way, but with Bayern Munich one of several clubs desperate to land England captain Kane this summer, is that alliance about to come to an end?
We've looked at the top 10 pairings that have yielded the most combined goals and assists in the English top flight since the start of the 1992-93 season - and Arsenal have two on the list...
Salah and Mane - 22 goal combinations
They did not always look like they enjoyed playing with each other, but Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane certainly linked up effectively during their time together at Liverpool.
First appearing together for the Reds in the first game of the 2017-18 season - a 3-3 draw at Watford - the pair would go on to play a major role in the club winning four major trophies under Jurgen Klopp, including ending Liverpool's 30-year wait for a 19th top-flight title in 2019-20. Of their 22 combinations, Salah scored 12, Mane 10.
The pairing was broken up when Mane left the club to join Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022, after scoring 90 league goals for the Reds.
Salah's 29 goals last season took his Liverpool league tally to 137, fifth on the club's all-time list.
Fowler and McManaman - 24 goals combinations
When two highly talented players grow up playing together in the youth system and then first team of a club, it is natural they form a bond.
Liverpool duo Robbie Fowler and Steve McManaman milked that for all it was worth on the pitch in more than 250 appearances together for the Reds during the 1990s.
The latter broke through first in 1990, beginning a Liverpool career that yielded 66 goals and 86 assists. Fowler joined him in the first team three years later, before going on to score 128 times in the league. McManaman was very much the provider of the two, assisting 20 of 24 goal combinations between the two.
In an interview with BT Sport in 2020, Fowler said he was "gutted" and "almost cried" when McManaman told him he was leaving to join Real Madrid at the end of the 1998-99 season. His parting gift was an assist for Fowler's last goal of that season - a 3-2 win over Everton.
Salah and Firmino - 25 goal combinations
Salah's second appearance on the list comes courtesy of the impressive on-field relationship he forged with the other member of Liverpool's famed attacking trio under Klopp - Roberto Firmino.
The Brazilian pre-dates Klopp at Anfield, signing four months before the German was appointed manager, but became a key player in his side, scoring 82 Premier League goals and assisting 55 during his Reds career.
As with the partnership with Mane, these two also shared the goals pretty equally between them in their combinations - Salah 13, Firmino 12 - with the latter assisting the former's first Liverpool goal, on his debut at Watford in 2017.
Firmino has just left Anfield to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli.
