Moyes on Bowen, top four chances and Villa
- Published
Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport
David Moyes has been speaking to the media before West Ham’s game against Aston Villa on Sunday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Moyes says the players have only just got back into the building so has not been able to completely assess their condition after a tough game at Sevilla last night: “We have a few knocks and niggles but generally seemed to come through the game unscathed.”
Jarrod Bowen will be unavailable and Moyes is still unclear on the extent of his injury: "It’s a really difficult one to diagnose. We coped without him last night, but of course we’ll miss his goals and we’re hoping to get him back soon."
On West Ham’s chances of qualifying for the Champions League: “We’ve got the same chance as we always had. We broke the stranglehold of the top six last year and we’re hoping that if we hang around long enough like a bad smell, we’ll be able to get European football again.”
He described West Ham’s owners as “realistic” and understanding that the club have made a “big jump really quickly”, adding: “They get that we’ll have periods where we’re not so good and there are others where we’ll excel. At the same time, they want more of it - and so do we as we’re enjoying it.”
He praised the managerial career of Steven Gerrard and the job he’s doing at Aston Villa: “I’ve always thought a lot of Villa – they’ve got really good players. I’m also very impressed with how Gerrard has trained himself up, learned on the job and is doing really well.”