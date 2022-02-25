Lawro's predictions: Brentford v Newcastle

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Like Leeds, Brentford are another team on the slide - they have taken only one point from their past seven games, and a resurgent Newcastle will go above them with a win on Saturday.

On form, you'd go with the Magpies to do exactly that, but I actually think this scenario might bring a big performance out of the Bees. Their fans will certainly have a part to play too because this is an absolutely huge game for their season. Their collective hunger could make the difference.

Newcastle have picked up 12 points from their past six games, more than they managed in their previous 19. As good as they've been - and they've been very good - their levels are going to drop at some point and the nature of the Premier League means, when that happens, they will probably be beaten.

Taka's prediction: 0-1

Newcastle are heading upwards at the moment. Brentford are going in the opposite direction.

