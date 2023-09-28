Newcastle manager Eddie Howe on guiding his side to victory over Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City – the first time he has got the better of a team managed by the Spaniard in 14 attempts: “My record against him isn't good, so it's nice to win, but most importantly it's not about that it's about trying to progress in the competition and I'm delighted with the players, delighted with the efforts that they gave.

"It was a very difficult game for us in that first half, I thought they played very well. I thought we defended very well - we had to because we struggled, didn't have much rhythm.

"But then the second half was a totally different performance. The balance of the team was much better and I'm delighted with everyone's commitment to the game."

On beating the Premier League champions: "The only way you go into these games with more belief is by winning, so hopefully that will serve us well for the future. It shows that we are capable.

"Yes, both teams made changes, but all you can do is try to win the game and we did, and I'm delighted with the players."