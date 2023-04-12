Ex-Blues striker Chris Sutton believes "there is no reason why Chelsea cannot beat Real Madrid" in the Champions League - but accepts much has to go their way for it to happen.

Interim boss Frank Lampard takes his side to Santiago Bernabeu for the first leg of their quarter-final on Wednesday, looking to avenge last season's dramatic defeat at the same stage.

However, with Chelsea struggling at 11th in the Premier League, their chances have been downplayed against the current holders.

"Nobody expects Chelsea to go through but look at all the money they have spent," Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "If it all does click for them, there is no reason why they cannot beat Real over two legs.

"All the pressure is off them because they have really underperformed in the Premier League.

"Real always seem to find a way so Frank has to turn the tables on them and find how Chelsea can get through the tie."

