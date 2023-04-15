Wolves 2-0 Brentford: What Frank said

Brentford manager Thomas Frank, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "You always aim for a ten out of ten performance. I think we performed better in many aspects than our 2-0 win over West Ham and our 2-0 win over Southampton. It doesn’t always fall for you.

"There was a lot of effort and will-power from the team. We were very much in the game, but then they get that second goal that kills it. That’s football.

"We were completely on top and really putting pressure on, but we had an injury and after that we never got back into it.

"We have to do everything we can. What we’ve done so far is still amazing. We want more. We’re disappointed we haven’t got more out of the last five games, but it was a good enough performance that could easily have given us points today.

"Sometimes it drops for you. If you look at all the stats in this game, we deserved more. Unfortunately, we didn’t get it."