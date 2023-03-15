Inter Milan chief executive Beppe Marotta says Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 29, will return to Chelsea when his season-long loan spell at the Serie A side comes to an end. (Sky Sport Italia), external

Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, 31, has held contract talks with Chelsea but the two parties are not close to reaching an agreement. (Times - subscription required), external

Barcelona are looking to raise £70m with the sale of Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong. The 25-year-old is Chelsea's number one transfer target this summer, but they will have to battle it out with Manchester United for his signing. (Football Insider), external

