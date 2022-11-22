Former England defender Matthew Upson says Marcus Rashford showed how dangerous he can be with his quick goal against Iran.

T﻿he Manchester United forward scored England's fifth in their World Cup opener with only his only third touch after coming off the bench.

U﻿pson told BBC Radio 5 Live's World Cup Daily: "Rashford showed that he has still got that pace.

"We talked about how athletic England look, but when he came on the pitch in that wide area, he’s a massive threat if he’s direct and in that mindset which he was. To come on and score just tops off what is a very good evening for England.

"The one thing I wanted to see was a team that was hungry and really at it, wanting to win this tournament. We haven’t seen that of late. It’s been a bit dejected and tired.

"You can’t underestimate how hard it is to come back from the disappointment of the Euros and it’s almost like it is just wiped clean for this tournament now."

H﻿ear more reaction on BBC Sounds