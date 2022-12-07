Erik ten Hag says Manchester United are "looking forward" following Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from the club.

The Portuguese forward left United after a mutual agreement in November.

“He’s gone and it’s the past. We are now looking forward and we’re looking to the future," Ten Hag told the club's website., external

Ten Hag's side are back in action against Burnley in the League Cup on 21 December after a number of friendly matches - starting against Cadiz CF on Wednesday.

On the season to date - one that sees United sit fifth in the Premier League -m Ten Hag added: “First we have to get the team in the position where we can win something. That’s our first focus. In December or January, no team wins a trophy. We have to get in the right position in April and that is what we have to work for.”

The manager cited displays against Tottenham, Everton and Chelsea as the standard he wants his side to aspire to as the season develops.

"That is like the standard we have to build on and we have to progress," he added.

"But by far we are now there where we want to be. If you want to compete for trophies then you have to do much better in a lot of elements of football. That’s what we’re working for but if you’re still in the fifth position of the league. I think we’re just in the right position. If we do the right things, if we work good, if we have the right plan, then yes I think it’s hopeful."