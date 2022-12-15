Erik ten Hag has been promised massive funds to rebuild his squad - despite plans by the Glazer family to sell Manchester United. (Sun), external

Manchester United are set to make an enquiry about the availability of Benfica's Portugal striker Goncalo Ramos, 21, although manager Erik ten Hag has been told it is not certain a striker will arrive in January. (ESPN), external

Portugal forward Joao Felix, 23, is being offered to Premier League clubs as he seeks to leave Atletico Madrid in January, with Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal and Aston Villa potential destinations. (Mail), external

Manchester United and Arsenal seem the most likely options for Felix, with Atletico willing to listen to offers of more than 100m euros (£85.9m). (AS - in Spanish), external

The club are also working on signing Netherlands right-back Denzel Dumfries, 26, from Inter Milan, which could open the door for Barcelona to sign United's Portugal right-back Diogo Dalot, 23. (Sport - in Spanish), external

Chelsea face competition from Manchester United and Liverpool for Borussia Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko, but interested clubs will have to convince the Germany striker, 18, that he will not be signed to sit on the bench. (Times), external

