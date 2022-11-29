S﻿tuart Barrie, Livingston fan

Livingston are always considered the wee club in the premier league and rightly so. The smallest budget etc, etc - you’ve heard it all before. But in West Lothian we’re the big boys in football.

When there isn’t a game on for Livi the club have been magnificent at encouraging fans to go and see one of the local junior clubs. They put a map out on the socials of who is playing, and where, in a bid to help the clubs in our area. It’s a brilliant gesture of support for football in our patch – I’ve been to a couple of grounds I’d never normally visit.

With the World Cup on there’s been a few weeks downtime, so the boys who do the socials have taken it a step further. They’ve backed Stoneyburn Juniors, known locally as The Fulshie. The socials team have had the full package of player profile pics and really pulled together a cracking build up to a game that would have otherwise not been on many people's radar.

Full marks to Stoneyburn for their offer of letting Livi season ticket holders in for £3 – that’s how you keep a football ecosystem going!

Have to also say the team on the socials have done a magnificent job recently with some creative content and a sense of humour that doesn’t take itself too seriously. Well played boys.