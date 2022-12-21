The manager knows what I can give to this team - Arfield

Scott Arfield says he came off the bench at Pittodrie determined to make an impact. He delivered, and then some.

Rangers snatched victory from the jaws of defeat as Arfield's double in stoppage time made it two wins from two for new manager Michael Beale.

“Even before the goals, I probably should score myself with the left-footed shot inside the box so it was all about getting it right and you never know when football can change," Arfield told Rangers TV.

"It can change in the blink of an eye and we have had that done to us so many times over this season in games when we should've come away with the three points so it was very important we did that tonight.

“I have worked with the manager for around four years all in and he knows me very well and knows what I can give to this team and to the squad.

“When you are not in the starting team it is so important that you come on and you try and impact games. You look at the ability, particularly in the midfield area where I am trying to get into.

"It is all about driving the standards and driving the players and that is what creates the good harmony and creates winners and that is our aim to keep pushing each other.”