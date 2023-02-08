Manchester United are targeting a £100m move for either Tottenham's England captain Harry Kane, 29, or Napoli's 24-year-old Nigeria international Victor Osimhen, with manager Erik ten Hag prioritising a world-class striker. (Telegraph), external

Qatari investors will soon make a formal bid for United which they are confident will beat any competition, with the Glazer family seeking a £6bn sale. (Mail), external

Manchester United and Liverpool have also both begun working on a summer deal for Eintracht Frankfurt's 24-year-old France forward Randal Kolo Muani. (L'Equipe, via Metro), external

The Red Devils are also in talks over a new contract with Portugal right-back Diogo Dalot. Discussions are at an advanced stage, meaning it will be difficult for Barcelona to sign the 23-year-old. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish), external

France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 27, who came close to joining United last year, is among five first-team players who will be put up for sale by Juventus. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Mirror), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Wednesday's gossip column