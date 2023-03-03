St Mirren's Greg Kiltie is pleased to see Greg Taylor win over the doubters among the Celtic support after leaping to his former team-mate's defence when he moved to Parkhead.

The pair were together at Rugby Park until Taylor joined Celtic in September 2019. The left-back is now a key member of Ange Postecoglou's title-winning side and will be reunited with Kilte in Sunday's trip to fae St Mirren.

"Greg is a really good footballer," said Buddies winger Kiltie. "When he first went in I probably had a few arguments with my mates.

"It wasn't so much that he wasn't up to it, it is they [Celtic] had just let Kieran Tierney go to Arsenal so it is a different type of player and the way they play is totally different.

"It was me basically telling them what Greg can do compared to Kieran.

"You see him coming into the middle of the pitch and getting the ball, he is so comfortable in doing it, the way that Celtic play probably suits him to a tee. So, no surprise to me.

"He has been doing excellent at Celtic, he has been so good and he is another one we have to keep at length on Sunday."

Kiltie featured off the bench in Saints' stunning win over Celtic last time they met in Paisley, which remains the only domestic defeat for Postecoglou's side this season.

"Everyone was on it that day, the boys played really well,” Kiltie said.

“Celtic were flying at that time so it probably came as a surprise, it is their only blip, it was a great day for us.

"You probably need every single player in a St Mirren shirt to have one of their best days of the season and you probably need Celtic to have one of their not-so-good days."