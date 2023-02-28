Southampton will 'respect' the FA Cup

Southampton manager Ruben Selles wants to "respect the FA Cup" and feels it is a "privilege" to still be in it.

The Saints head into their FA Cup fifth-round tie against Grimsby Town on Wednesday on the back of a disappointing defeat by Premier League relegation rivals Leeds United.

Despite the high volume of games and mounting pressure of staying in the league, Selles said: "I’m going to be starting a team that could be starting in the Premier League.

"We will make some changes when you compare with the past two games, but with the mentality to respect the FA Cup, to respect the opponent and respect ourselves.

"Every competition match is important to us and the cup is no less than the Premier League."

Grimsby sit 16th in League Two, but the Spaniard doesn't feel the need to change the way the team prepares for the game.

"It is not about the opponent but how we are and what we do. If we allow one time to not do our job properly, then this can have a negative effect on us."

Selles, who has been appointed until the end of the season following the sacking of Nathan Jones, feels "every game counts" between now and the end of May.

"Of course, when you win and get a good performance, it’s a booster for the next game.

"Hopefully, it will be a good one [against Grimsby] to keep going and face Leicester at the weekend."