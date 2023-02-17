Erik ten Hag says his players are relishing the important games as they prepare to face Leicester in the Premier League on Sunday.

Manchester United are five points behind the league leaders, are halfway through a two-legged Europa League tie with Barcelona and have the Carabao Cup final with Newcastle to look forward to a week on Sunday.

The United boss believes his players are thriving in their hectic schedule.

"They like it," he said. "They like to play big games and they know that as a team and as individuals you grow from such games.

"Today we are better players, a better team and that helps in our process. Always, we have to be better than the previous game and think about things game by game."

He is not, however, contemplating a challenge for United's first Premier League title since 2013.

"We don't think about that so far," he said. "What we have to do is to put us in April in the right position, so our thinking can only be on the next game."