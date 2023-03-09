We asked Spurs fans for their comments after Wednesday's Champions League exit and here's what they had to say:

Jon: You have to look at this season as a failure now, even if we make the top four. When you consider where us and Arsenal were at the end of last season and compare the impact of the signings - theirs have been good - they're top of the league. All of ours have flopped - we're stagnant.

Chris: If ever you want to understand the current mindset of a fan base, it's that reaction to when six minutes were held up on the board. At Anfield, Emirates, Stamford Bridge, you'd have heard a deafeningly encouraging roar. Spurs fans just had an accepting silence.

Callum: That's enough of that for me. Conte-ball is the most atrocious brand of football I have seen in 33 years. We still lose when we shouldn't, we just play uglier football. Conte doesn't want to be there, and I don't want to watch his team. Here it comes… #Conteout.

Darren: Spineless. Heartless. Gutless. Abject surrender. Season over. Conte out.

Pete: Hard to see where on earth this Spurs team think a goal is coming from. No obvious game plan. No obvious style. Just....turgid. It's like one of those avant-garde shows a friend invites you to, and then you find out it's four hours in the life of a paper clip. Soul destroying.

Charlie: Let's be honest, a win in this competition was never on the cards. The loss in the FA Cup has to be the trigger for change. Daniel Levy should be making inquiries on a new manager now, and have him lined up for the summer.