Kilmarnock's relegation battle in focus

Since the SPFL play-offs were reintroduced in 2013-14, no more than 37 points have been required to guarantee survival.

As it stands, this season's magic number looks set to be lower than that figure, with 11th-placed Ross County projected to reach a tally of no more than 31 - so another nine points would be required for Kilmarnock in their final 12 games. In their last 12 league fixtures, Derek McInnes' side have managed a tally of 11.

However, Kilmarnock's underlying numbers are cause for concern. They have the lowest shot conversion rate (7.02%) out the bottom four despite having the most touches in the opposition box (510).

And the other end of the pitch is arguably a bigger issue. The Ayrshire side have conceded the second most goals (46) in the division despite having a better xGA (34.8) than five other Premiership clubs.

Based on that metric, this means McInnes' backline has conceded 11 more goals than they should have judging by the quality of chances created against them.

And Killie also face a tough run of fixtures before the split, including games against both halves of the Old Firm.

