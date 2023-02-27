We asked you for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Liverpool.

Here are some of your comments:

Crystal Palace fans

Roland: We played pretty well but Odsonne Edouard and Eberechi Eze need to start instead of Jordan Ayew and Jean-Philippe Mateta. We lack energy, drive and creativity in the final third. The club doesn’t evolve - lack of spending on players and the stadium. Tough fixtures until the end of March and then an easier run in. Don’t think we’ll be relegated but it will be nervy.

Peter: Heading for a relegation scrap. This is disappointing considering it’s the 11th consecutive season in the top flight. If we ever buy a player (a rare event), it’s a midfielder. Palace haven’t had a striker since Andy Johnson and now we're eclipsed by Brighton, Brentford and even Fulham.

Steve: Lack of conviction up front. Not enough players getting into the box. A very familiar story. Liverpool were there for the taking. Next up, Aston Villa. Patrick Vieira needs to be more positive, and look to secure three points. We desperately need a fit Wilfried Zaha to bring a little bit of magic.

Liverpool fans

Moses: Every player looked scared to have the ball most of the time and players passing forward went to the opposition... confidence absolutely shattered.

Barry: They look lost. Too many big egos relying on past performances. As much as I admire Jurgen Klopp and his loyalty he now needs to show a ruthless streak and start cutting out the deadwood. No one is bigger than the club and Klopp needs to make some players realise that.

Aarif: Another lifeless and soulless performance from this Liverpool team. A clean sheet against one of the most impotent teams in the league is nothing to shout about. The rot has set in and spread exponentially. Too many are coasting and flattering to deceive. A mass turnover of players is needed if we are to challenge for honours again. FSG need to spend.