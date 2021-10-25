Leeds 1-1 Wolves: The pick of the stats
Despite earning a late point, seven points from nine games marks Leeds’ worst start to a top-flight campaign since 1981-82 (six points), a season in which they were relegated to the second tier.
This was Wolves’ first draw in the Premier League since May (1-1 vs West Brom), ending a run of 12 league games in which they either won (five) or lost (seven).
Wolves faced 18 shots from Leeds – against no side have they faced more in a league game this season (also 18 vs Southampton).