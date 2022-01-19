Arteta on Spurs postponement, the Emirates atmosphere and Liverpool
Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport
Mikel Arteta has been speaking to the media before Arsenal’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool tomorrow evening.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Arteta did not reveal who was available for selection but did say the issues that had seen the north London derby postponed “were not resolved”. He said they “have prepared” in expectation the game will go ahead.
He had a strong response to questions about the cancellation of the Tottenham fixture: “We didn’t have the players necessary to put a squad available to compete in a Premier League match – that is 100% guaranteed. We did the right thing and we will not let anyone damage the reputation of the club.”
On the role of academy players in his team: “We already have the youngest squad in the league. We want to play football and maintain the integrity of every competition and the highest standards. If we’ve got the players available that I suspect we have, then we will play tomorrow.”
Arteta also praised the Arsenal supporters. He described the atmosphere at the Emirates as “the best for many years”, adding: “We have an opportunity to get to a final and we are very excited to play the game. I thank the fans for really creating a bond with the team.”
Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders suggested Arsenal were favourites for the game, but Arteta disagreed: “I would love to feel that and we will put out the strongest team we can. It’s only half-time in the match and there is a very competitive game to be played.”