Aston Villa have turned down a £30m bid from an unnamed Premier League club for Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz. Arsenal are considering making a move for the 23-year-old but are not thought to be the club who have had the offer knocked back. (Evening Standard), external

Villa are among a number of Premier League teams monitoring midfielder Jesse Lingard with his move to Newcastle set to collapse. (Manchester Evening News), external

Ashley Young has turned down a move to Newcastle, with the 36-year-old English player wanting to stay at Villa Park. (Mirror), external

