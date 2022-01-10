Aston Villa forward Bertrand Traore had an eventful game as Burkina Faso threw away a one-goal lead to lose against hosts Cameron in the opening game of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Traore set up the opening goal of the tournament, crossing for Gustavo Sangare to score with an acrobatic volley.

But his afternoon soured when his rash challenge on Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa gave away a penalty, allowing Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar to level.

Aboubakar stroked home a second penalty in first-half stoppage time to get Cameroon off to a winning start.

Traore is next in action against Cape Verde on Thursday (19:00 GMT).