Andy Howe set to join uncle Eddie at Newcastle

Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport

Andy Howe is set to join his uncle, Eddie, at Newcastle as part of their scouting team.

The pair previously worked together at Bournemouth, where Eddie was most recently manager from 2012 to 2020.

It brings to an end a 10-year stint at the Cherries for Andy, who was the club’s head of first-team domestic player scouting. He will now work under Newcastle head of recruitment Steve Nickson.

Over the weekend, Andy said on social media: “After an amazing 10 years within Bournemouth’s recruitment department, I’ve decided it’s time for my next challenge.”

The club are yet to appoint a new chief executive and a director of football following the takeover in October.