Selling Wood starting to 'feel like good business'

Natalie Bromley, No Nay Never, external

Chris Wood’s loss came as a shock. How dare one of our players, the ones we expect to put their all into the badge, jump ship when we needed him the most.

But, after the dust has settled, I feel better.

Is selling your main goal threat in the middle of a relegation battle a sensible thing? In fact, is selling said goal threat to a direct relegation rival ever justifiable?

These only become relevant questions if you can say with any certainty that the Clarets were going to avoid relegation with Wood still in the team. We feel a very long way away from being able to say that with any certainty.

So, if relegation was always inevitable this year, the loss of Wood looks more like the recouping of £25m for a 30-year-old striker who has scored just three goals all season. And then it starts to feel like a good bit of business.

The Clarets need to invest this January if we have any hope of avoiding the drop. The next two weeks are a big test for our new chairman and ALK. Let’s see if they can deliver.