Your views on Brentford's transfer window so far

Image source, Getty Images
Published

We've been asking you for your thoughts on who Brentford should buy, sell or keep this transfer window.

Here are some of your views so far:

Dean: Need to start buying players and fast. Injuries and Covid have left our already small squad very limited. Two new wing-backs, back-up striker and a winger all needed.

Fred: Just need to sign a right-back and and creative midfielder. Also maybe a change to the system and maybe a back four. But bringing in Lossl is a good piece of business.

Anon: A supporter for 60 years & a season ticket holder. Why oh why don’t we go into the loan market like every other club?

