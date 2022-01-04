Tuesday talking point: Wolves are flying, but Lage must be backed

Dave Azzopardi, Talking Wolves, external

Bruno Lage has only managed 19 times in the Premier League so far but is already proving that Wolves made the right decision to hire him in June.

However, looking at the current squad depth at Lage's disposal, it's an absolute miracle to currently see the club in such a decent place. It makes you wonder what he could actually do and what squad he could create if backed properly this month.

Lage currently has three fully fit senior central midfielders, two senior strikers and three centre-backs, with the pivotal Romain Saiss off to the Africa Cup of Nations competition this month.

The January transfer window can tend to be an extremely difficult window to shop in and with Wolves' poor transfer windows over the last few years, fans won't be holding their breath.

The main talking point has been the future of current Wolves winger Adama Traore. Tottenham seem to be keen and I don't think Wolves fans would mind if Traore left, as long as the club got the right money and ensured it was reinvested to make Lage's squad stronger.

Wolves owners Fosun need to guarantee some backing for Lage. If he can get Wolves to play as they have been, such as the 1-0 win away at Manchester United, imagine what he could do if he was adequately backed in a transfer window.