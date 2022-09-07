Moyes on Scamacca, Europe and FCSB
David Moyes has been speaking to the media before West Ham’s game against Romanian side FCSB in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Moyes is hopeful £30.5m man Gianluca Scamacca will be available: “He has only just started training but we're going to try and get him back, if we can. He's trained today and he's getting closer to fitness.”
The Hammers boss values European football as very important for West Ham’s progression: “This is huge for us. I see this as two years of European football. From our point of view, this is part of our growth."
He appreciates the slog of the early part of the competition, but wants to do well: “The group stages are always a little bit to get through - but we won the group last year. I think everyone is hoping you qualify and then the knockout games is when it gets a bit more exciting.”
On the prospect of winning the Europa Conference League: “It's difficult to assess at the moment. We'll have the same situation as last year, when the teams drop down from the Europa League. We want to try to win all our games, starting tomorrow night.”
On the threat posed by FCSB: “We've watched a lot of games and tried to get to know the players as best as we can. We're getting a better understanding of FCSB and we've recognised one or two players we need to deal with."