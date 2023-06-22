Manchester United have joined Arsenal in wanting to sign 24-year-old England midfielder Declan Rice from West Ham. The Red Devils are considering a player-plus-cash deal involving England defender Harry Maguire or Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

The Hammers are indeed keen on bringing Manchester United's Scott McTominay to the club should Rice leave. (Talksport), external

Manchester City are also competing for Rice, with West Ham preferring a deal that would see England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 27, move to London Stadium. (ESPN), external

Meanwhile, the Hammers are on the verge of appointing Tim Steidten, who left Bayer Leverkusen in March, as their new technical director. (Guardian), external

