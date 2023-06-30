Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

I'm expecting former Norwich City boss Daniel Farke to be announced as Leeds' new head coach. I understand a deal is agreed and that contracts await signing. The caveat is that nothing has been officially confirmed.

Ideally the San Francisco 49ers Enterprises would like their takeover ratified by the Football League (EFL) before unveiling Farke. They have a core of around ten major investors so it may be that the process is taking longer than anticipated if they all need approving via the Owners & Directors Test which was made more stringent by the EFL this summer. It is expected to go through.

The current squad return to training next week so the pressure to name who will be in charge will increase. With another candidate Patrick Vieira expected to take the job at Strasbourg the path seems clear for Farke to succeed Sam Allaryce. Then it will be interesting to see who will comprise his backroom staff.

At Carrow Road he worked with assistant Eddie Riemer, first-team coach Christopher John and head of performance Chris Domogalla. The quartet were also together at Krasnodar and then Borussia Monchengladbach last season where they worked with goalkeeping coach Fabian Otte who was previously at Burnley.

To date Leeds have confirmed one pre-season friendly against Manchester United in Oslo on 12 July with possibly three UK-based fixtures expected to be scheduled before their Championship opener against Cardiff City at Elland Road on Sunday 6 August.

Meanwhile, vice-chairman Paraag Marathe - who will succeed Andrea Radrizzani as club chairman - as well as chief executive Angus Kinnear and interim football advisor Nick Hammond have continued talks with the existing squad. Efforts are being made to keep key players like USA captain Tyler Adams with only striker Tyler Roberts and midfielder Alfie McCalmont confirmed as being sold since the transfer window opened.

