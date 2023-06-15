Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian has been offered a new contract as the club confirm their retained list for next season.

It had previously been announced that senior players Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were all set to leave at the expiry of their contracts on the 30 June.

They will be joined by seven academy graduates, including Jack Bearne, who made a senior debut for Liverpool in the 2019 League Cup quarter-final and Liam Hughes, who has twice featured in a matchday squad.

Former West Ham keeper Adrian's deal is due to expire at the end of the month, but the Reds are hoping he will extend his four-year stay with the club.

The 36-year-old shot stopper has made 26 appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side since joining from the Hammers in 2019.

Contract offers have also been made to Paul Glatzel, Jacob Poytress and Reece Trueman.