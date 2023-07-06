Deepdale to host Liverpool's only home pre-season friendly

Liverpool's only home pre-season friendly will be played at Preston's Deepdale Stadium while renovation work at Anfield continues.

Jurgen Klopp's side will play newly-promoted Bundesliga side SV Darmstadt on 7 August.

The expansion of the Anfield Road stand is almost completed and will see the stadium's capacity increased to 61,000.

The club asked the Premier League to play their first match of the 2023-24 season away from home in order for the work to be finished.