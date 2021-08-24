Brentford host League Two side Forest Green Rovers in the Carabao Cup second round on Tuesday (19:45 BST), a competition the Bees reached the semi-finals of last season.

Thomas Frank's then-Championship side overcame four Premier League teams in that run, which the manager says gave his side a big boost as they went on to secure a top-flight return. It's something he hopes to tap into once again.

"One of the biggest boosts was against Southampton in the second round, that is a good reminder and I will say it to the players tomorrow, they played their strongest starting XI they could put out and we put a strong side out, six or seven normal starters, and that was enough on the day to beat them," Frank said.

"That confidence we can bring to the players, we have a good squad, they are training really well and there are lots of players who deserve to get a chance.

"We want to treat it equally as important, we would like to do even better than last year if possible."