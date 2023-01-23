'Casemiro knows how to play in those big games'
Former Premier League striker Troy Deeney says Casemiro's absence was a big reason for Manchester United's late 3-2 loss at Arsenal.
"They were trying to build out from the back and I didn't see enough from Scott McTominay, Fred or Bruno Fernandes," he told Match of the Day 2.
"Casemiro has been there with Real Madrid and knows how to play in those big games."
