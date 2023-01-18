Kilmarnock 2-3 Rangers: Analysis

Martin Watt, BBC Sport Scotland

The effectiveness of Michael Beale's policy of rotating goalkeepers Jon McLaughlin and Allan McGregor comes into question after a soft early concession.

McLaughlin was ill at ease dealing with high balls during that torrid spell and Kilmarnock had clearly targeted a vulnerability in Rangers' ability to deal with set-pieces as they slung in a succession of dangerous deliveries.

However, Rangers weathered the storm and produced another fightback that is quickly becoming a hallmark under Beale.

Morelos and Kent provided the attacking thrust as both players offered a glimpse of the form they have too often failed to produce this season.