Fulham have extended the contracts of Bobby De Cordova-Reid and Tosin Adarabioyo until the summer of 2024.

The club - flying high in seventh in the Premier League - moved to activate options in the contracts to lengthen their respective terms.

Vice Chairman Tony Khan said: "Since they each joined Fulham, both of these players have shown great commitment to the team, and Bobby and Tosin have both been crucial to our most recent successes.

"Bobby De Cordova-Reid has shown great versatility and reliability in his time with Fulham, working hard all over the pitch, and scoring some very important goals for us over the years, including four goals this season.

"Tosin has been an essential part of our squad since he arrived in 2020, he has made great contributions to our defence, and I believe he will continue to develop under Marco Silva's great coaching."