Rangers must pay more for Raskin - gossip
Standard Liege are set to leave Nicolas Raskin in limbo for six months - unless Rangers meet the £1m asking price for the midfielder. (Daily Record), external
Rangers manager Michael Beale hints he remains hopeful of getting deals done for Nicolas Raskin and Swansea City winger Morgan Whittaker. (Daily Record), external
Rangers boss Michael Beale wants to add a striker, a centre-half, a goalkeeper and midfielder but stresses "it's got to be the right players", saying the club will wait until the summer for some of their new recruits. (Scottish Sun), external
