Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

If Pep Guardiola warned of a slow start, Manchester City have stalled at the first junction. The Blues were left exposed on the counter attack numerous times, one of those occasions proving the difference.

It looked like a side that had just one full week’s training together at times and some of the big stars can’t come back soon enough. When Kevin De Bruyne stepped on the pitch, there was a noticeable step-up.

The opportunities were there but the final ball, the definitive shot, was not. It’s almost as if they needed an out-and-out striker! And, if Spurs showed they didn’t need Harry Kane-type figure, City showed they did.

As for the positives - it was a solid debut from Jack Grealish, a full run-out and showing what he can bring to the Blues. I also liked Benjamin Mendy’s crossing range today and there was a distinct showing of the leadership that Ruben Dias posses.