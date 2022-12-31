Analysis: Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace

Mark Mitchener, BBC Sport at Vitality Stadium

Patrick Vieira described Boxing Day's defeat at "one of the worst days" since he arrived as Palace manager.

Forced into two changes after seeing two of his defenders sent off during the 3-0 home loss against Fulham, he resisted any temptation to make more alterations despite failing to score in five of their last six away games, and was rewarded with a no-nonsense display.

Marc Guehi, back from a suspension of his own, marshalled the retooled Eagles defence well against the aerial threat of Kieffer Moore and the guile of Dominic Solanke.

The defence and midfield were quick to pounce on second balls, while their front runners always posed a threat on the break.

Even after Vieira had substituted both goalscorers in the 74th minute, a third Palace goal looked more likely than a reply from the hosts as the Eagles closed out their first league win outside London since April.