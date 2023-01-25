Hibs reject £1m Millwall bid for Nisbet - gossip

Hibernian have rejected a £1m offer from Millwall for Scotland striker Kevin Nisbet as it falls short of their valuation of the 25-year-old. (The Scotsman), external

Millwall and Hibs are getting close to an agreement as they continue discussions over the possible transfer of striker Kevin Nisbet to the Championship club after a big-money transfer bid was posted by the Londoners. (Daily Record), external

English League One club Portsmouth are leading the race to sign 30-year-old Sunderland defender Bailey Wright, who has also been linked with Aberdeen, Derby County and Hibs. (Edinburgh Evening News), external

Oxford United 27-year-old Stuart Findlay is not currently on Hibs' radar despite the Edinburgh club looking for cover should fellow centre-half Ryan Porteous be sold, while there has not been any contact between the club and former academy director John Park about becoming their new director of football. (Edinburgh Evening News), external

Rangers recruitment chief John Park is under consideration for a return to Hibs as their new director of football. (The Scottish Sun), external

