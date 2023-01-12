Wotherspoon still coming to terms with 'magnificent' World Cup adventure

Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

St Johnstone midfielder David Wotherspoon doesn't think his World Cup experience with Canada will ever sink in.

Wotherspoon, 32, came off the bench during the group-stage defeat to Morocco last month, making history as the first St Johnstone player to perform at a World Cup finals.

"Every boy dreams about it and the fact I got a chance to be part of that was special," he said.

"To be with a group and a nation that was well supported, and the people I was with, the staff I was with, and my family were across there as well, it was magnificent.

"I will always cherish that and have that in the back of my head. I don’t think it will ever sink in, the fact I was playing in the World Cup."

Wotherspoon says the lure of playing at the Qatar showpiece helped him as he battled back from a knee injury which sidelined him for almost a year.

"That was probably my main motivation, I knew that was at the end of it," he added.