Wolves 0-1 Tottenham: Lage reaction

Wolves boss Bruno Lage speaking to Match of the Day: "We created 25 chances, in both games so far 42, and didn't score a goal - it is important to score goals to get some points. I am confident with the process we are doing, this is the fifth week we are working all together.

"The main point was to challenge the players, play the game like we did here, we try to work and improve but what we did against these two opponents is two good performances. But in the end we didn't score and we didn't win points.

"I don't believe in luck, I believe in work and we work hard. We prepared very well for this game against a strong opponent. The way we defend, press high, manage the ball side to side, the chances we create - it's just about scoring goals."