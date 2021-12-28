'A display of grit that belied lowly position'

Phil Dawkes, BBC Sport

Newcastle played three times during Manchester United's Covid-enforced 16-day sabbatical, losing each match and conceding 11 goals in the process, albeit against some daunting opponents.

The doom-mongers will point to the continued poor results, the fact that the Magpies have now conceded a Premier League-record 80 league goals in this calendar year and the dropping of a league-high 19 points from winning positions this season as evidence of their fate.

But those with glasses still half full can now draw on a display of grit and occasional guile that not only outstrips all others they have produced this season but belies their lowly spot in the table.

They did not defend like a side that has conceded 42 times this season, offering a disciplined structure that frustrated one of the most elite forward lines in the division, especially for the first hour.

In midfield they have the unlikely emergence of the box-to-box Joelinton, who won tackles, drove forward and played sensible, incisive passes all night.

Up top, Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson were a menace for the duration of their time on the pitch and will have every Newcastle fan crossing fingers that their injuries are not too serious.

Yes, it was another frustrating night for the division's most high-profile strugglers, but also one from which they can draw much-needed optimism before a January transfer window in which they are sure to be busy.