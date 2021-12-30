Watford's top three 2021 highlights
- Published
Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio
1. Promotion back to the Premier League
Following relegation to the Championship the previous season, Watford had one ambition and one ambition only - return to the Premier League immediately.
It wasn't always easy. The Hornets got off to a jittery start hampered by injury, Covid and players who didn't want to be playing second-tier football. New manager Vladimir Ivic was rather hamstrung but didn't help himself with his surly manner and defensive tactics.
He was replaced by Xisco Munoz in December. Was the happy, smiley, new head coach going to back up his popularity on the training ground with success? Just about, although his inexperience showed at times.
Nevertheless, Watford went on a strong run in 2021, particularly at home, and following an excellent win at already-promoted Norwich in the same week, the Hornets knew victory over Millwall would take them back up.
It was a rather scrappy game, and a nervous Watford weren't at their best, but Ismaila Sarr's first-half penalty was enough to produce the victory and lead to the celebrations at the final whistle.
2. First game back with all the fans
Having all the Watford fans back at Vicarage Road after the Covid restrictions was always going to be special. But being back in the Premier League and being able to support head coach Xisco Munoz properly for the first time made it even more memorable.
To then produce a dazzling, dizzying display just capped it all off. The Hornets were swept along by an adrenaline-inspired performance as the players fed off the crowd.
After racing into a 3-0 lead, Aston Villa did recover in the final stages of the game to make the scoreline more respectable at 3-2, but this was one to remember for all the fans at Vicarage Road.
3. The Hornets maul Man Utd
It was one of those days - just like the 3-0 win over Liverpool the last time the Hornets were in the Premier League.
Watford were on the front foot from start to finish in a magnificent performance. The tactical strategy of a high, first-half press was perfect.
All four attackers scored in a match littered with incident. A saved penalty leading to a disallowed goal, a retaken saved penalty, a sending off, two injury-time goals, five in all, four for Watford, countless good chances and a feeling of disbelief in the stands at what was happening.
It was a game which had everything and set the heart racing. It was also Claudio Ranieri's first win at Vicarage Road since taking over. And considering his first one at his new home was a 5-0 home defeat by Liverpool, this was an indicator of how far his side had come in a short space of time. It won't be forgotten.